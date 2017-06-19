Heckert joins Gawthrop Greenwood as p...

Heckert joins Gawthrop Greenwood as partner

Carl W. Heckert has joined the law firm of Gawthrop Greenwood, PC , as a partner. Licensed in Delaware and Pennsylvania, Mr. Heckert's multi-jurisdictional practice focuses on real estate, family, and business law.

