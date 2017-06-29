First Potomac Realty Trust Shareholde...

First Potomac Realty Trust Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a....

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of First Potomac Realty Trust regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Government Properties Income Trust in a transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of First Potomac will receive $11.15 in cash for each share of First Potomac common stock.

