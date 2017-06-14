Delaware Residents Receive Scam Calls

Wednesday Jun 21

WILMINGTON, Del.- A rash of scam calls regarding jury duty are being placed to Delaware residents, according to Attorney General Matt Denn and the Department of Justice Consumer Protection Unit. In the scam, the caller says that the person who answers failed to report for jury duty and that a sheriff will be sent to place the person under arrest.

