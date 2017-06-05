Delaware Memorial Bridge Closed
A construction related fire under the Southbound Delaware Memorial Bridge has causes the closure of both the Southbound and Northbound spans of the bridge by the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The Delaware Memorial Bridge connects I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware with the New Jersey Turnpike.
