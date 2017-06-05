CST Industries, Inc. Implements Debt Reduction Plan

CST Industries, Inc., the world's largest and leading tank and dome manufacturer, today announced that it is taking steps to rightsize its balance sheet and potentially identify a new partner that shares the CST vision. To facilitate this, CST filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on June 9, 2017. CST's business will continue unaffected and the Company has sufficient liquidity to fund operations. Customer service and sales will continue, employees will receive regular wages and benefits, and vendors and suppliers will be paid in the ordinary course of business going forward.

