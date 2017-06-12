Charges Dropped Against Man Accused o...

Charges Dropped Against Man Accused of Shooting Boy

A 6-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he and his mom were shot by an unidentified gunman in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday. The principal of the school the boy attends says both the boy and his mother were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.

