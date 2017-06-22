Ari Network Services, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a....

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of ARI Network Services, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of True Wind Capital Management, LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $140 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of ARI will receive $7.10 in cash for each share of ARI common stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.