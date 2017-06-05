Andrews & Springer LLC Announces Noti...

Andrews & Springer LLC Announces Notice of Case Dismissal and...

Andrews & Springer LLC Announces Notice of Case Dismissal and Mootness Fee Resolution in Charles vs. Golden, C.A. No. 12552-VCS WILMINGTON, Del., June 09, 2017 -- Andrews & Springer LLC today announced that pursuant to a Stipulation and Order Closing the Case, granted by the Delaware Court of Chancery on June 8, 2017, the parties to the litigation hereby provide the following Notice of Case Dismissal and Mootness Fee Resolution: On June 2, 2016, Qlik Technologies Inc. and Thoma Bravo announced that the parties had executed an Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to the terms of which Qlik stockholders received $30.50 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Qlik .

