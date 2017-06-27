Adjunct who posted about N. Korea det...

Adjunct who posted about N. Korea detainee won't be rehired

WILMINGTON, Del. - The University of Delaware won't rehire a professor who said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."

