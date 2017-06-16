Access PTS Study Demonstrates Efficacy of Ekos Therapy for Post-Thrombotic Syndrome

BTG plc , the global specialist healthcare company, today highlights the results of the ACCESS PTS trial , presented at the Society for Vascular Medicine 28th Annual Scientific Sessions in New Orleans, June 14 to 17. The study found chronic deep vein thrombosis patients with post-thrombotic syndrome can be treated safely and effectively with EKOS therapy . The ACCESS PTS protocol using EKOS therapy is now the only treatment regimen proven to significantly reduce the signs and symptoms of PTS and show a significant improvement in quality of life.

