A first look inside The Queen Theater...

A first look inside The Queen Theater, now operated by Live Nation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

The Queen Theater will begin its new life as a Live Nation venue next month when the doors reopen after a few months of downtime. Formerly the home of World Cafe Live at the Queen, the historic Wilmington, DE space changed hands with a symbolic "changing of the guard" event earlier this week attended by local government officials and Philly Mardi Gras band The Wild Bohemians , giving members of the press a sneak peek at the newly decorated walls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Veterans Hospital in Elsmere ,De (Jul '14) May 31 Sam Cork 3
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May '17 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr '17 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC