14-year-old charged with assault after allegedly breaking student's jaw

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: NJ.com

MILLVILLE -- A 14-year-old is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly punching a fellow student in the jaw while they were walking home on the last day of school. The victim, a 15-year-old student at Lakeside Middle School, is now home recovering from his injuries after being hospitalized for a few days at Nemours A.I. duPont Hospital in Wilmington, Del.

