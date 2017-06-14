14-year-old charged with assault after allegedly breaking student's jaw
MILLVILLE -- A 14-year-old is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly punching a fellow student in the jaw while they were walking home on the last day of school. The victim, a 15-year-old student at Lakeside Middle School, is now home recovering from his injuries after being hospitalized for a few days at Nemours A.I. duPont Hospital in Wilmington, Del.
