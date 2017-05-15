Wall Street's `Fearless Girl' speaks,...

Wall Street's `Fearless Girl' speaks, via sculptor Kristen Visbal

Kristen Visbal, sculptor of Fearless Girl, will speak Thursday May 18 at a Girls Inc. luncheon at the DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, Del. Kristen Visbal finished the work in three months, never expecting that a sculpture that began as advertising would become globally admired art and a symbol of women's leadership in the financial world.

