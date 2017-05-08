VWR Corporation Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of VWR Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Avantor in a transaction valued at approximately $6.4 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of VWR will receive $33.25 in cash for each share of VWR common stock.

