VWR Corporation Shareholder Alert: Ri...

VWR Corporation Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Business Wire

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of VWR Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Avantor in a transaction valued at approximately $6.4 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of VWR will receive $33.25 in cash for each share of VWR common stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May 1 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr 13 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr 12 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC