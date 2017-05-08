TMC Recognizes Hubgets with the 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubgets Inc. announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has presented the 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award to Hubgets, the instant communication and collaboration platform that makes businesses more productive. Hubgets enables teams to connect, bond, and collaborate in real-time with more focus and less noise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.