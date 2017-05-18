Tangoe Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrod...

Tangoe Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Tangoe, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Marln Equity Partners . Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Tangoe will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Tangoe common stock.

