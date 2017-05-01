Sajan, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Sajan, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by AMPLEXOR International SA . Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Sajan will receive $5.83 in cash for each share of Sajan common stock.

