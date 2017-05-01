Road Closures, Processional Details for Trooper's Funeral
Hundreds of neighbors, fellow officers, and supportive strangers filled the parking lot where Delaware state trooper Stephen Ballard lost his life last week. NBC10 Delaware Bureau Reporter Tim Furlong was there for the tribute on Monday.
