Off-duty officer found beaten in Pike Creek
Off-duty officer found beaten in Pike Creek A domestic Sunday night in Pike Creek left an off-duty officer severely beaten and her boyfriend shot. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.delawareonline.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/22/off-duty-officer-found-beaten-pike-creek/335687001/ A 1-year-old child was hit by a vehicle leaving a home near Newport Friday morning that fled the scene, according to New Castle County police.
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15)
|May 1
|Thekid4208
|3
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr '17
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
