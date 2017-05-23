Navient CEO delivers remarks at annual shareholder meeting
WILMINGTON, Del., May 25, 2017 -- Jack Remondi, president and CEO of Navient, the nation's leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, delivered remarks at the company's 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Excerpts of his remarks are as follows: / EIN News / -- Navient employees including Pioneer, GRC, Gila and Xtend-nearly 7,000 strong-are the heart of this company.
