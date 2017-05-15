Kinion to remain Delaware captive bureau director
Steve Kinion will continue to lead Delaware's Bureau of Captive Insurance & Financial Products for another year, reversing a decision earlier this year to allow his contract to lapse in favor of hiring a state resident to assume the position. The Delaware Department of Insurance launched a search for a new director in February to replace Mr. Kinion, who held the position for eight years.
