JPMorgan's Dimon defends alignment with Trump, deregulation efforts

May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Tuesday responded to criticism from angry shareholders of his role advising President Donald Trump on economic matters, saying he would help "any president" in office. At the bank's annual meeting in Wilmington, Delaware, several attendees demanded answers from Dimon about his role on a White House business council and JPMorgan's involvement with financial deregulation efforts in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.