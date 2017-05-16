JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is sticking with Team Trump
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is sticking with Team Trump JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says he's backing President Trump because "he's the pilot flying our airplane." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qozxkB File photo taken in 2016 shows Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, during an interview with David M. Rubenstein, President of the Economic Club of Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15)
|May 1
|Thekid4208
|3
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr '17
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC