JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is sticking ...

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is sticking with Team Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: USA Today

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is sticking with Team Trump JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says he's backing President Trump because "he's the pilot flying our airplane." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qozxkB File photo taken in 2016 shows Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, during an interview with David M. Rubenstein, President of the Economic Club of Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May 1 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr '17 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for New Castle County was issued at May 17 at 4:00PM EDT

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC