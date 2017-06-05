HSBC to Close New Castle Center, Move...

HSBC to Close New Castle Center, Move About 400 Jobs

Thursday May 25 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Financial services company HSBC Bank USA will move about 400 jobs out of Delaware. Robert Sherman, HSBC's vice president of public affairs, said in an internal announcement Tuesday that the company would be shuttering its facility at Churchman's Corporate Center in New Castle County and 400 employees will be relocated to the Buffalo and Chicago areas over the next year.

