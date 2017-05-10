Hospital System in Delaware is Design...

Hospital System in Delaware is Designated a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Newswise

Wilmington, DE, May 11, 2017 Christiana Care Health System's Christiana and Wilmington hospitals have both been designated a 2017 "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality," receiving a perfect score on the national from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational branch of the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization. It is the sixth consecutive year Christiana Care's hospitals have received the honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May 1 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr 13 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr 12 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,342 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC