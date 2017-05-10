Hospital System in Delaware is Designated a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality

Wilmington, DE, May 11, 2017 Christiana Care Health System's Christiana and Wilmington hospitals have both been designated a 2017 "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality," receiving a perfect score on the national from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational branch of the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization. It is the sixth consecutive year Christiana Care's hospitals have received the honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.