Hospital System in Delaware is Designated a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality
Wilmington, DE, May 11, 2017 Christiana Care Health System's Christiana and Wilmington hospitals have both been designated a 2017 "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality," receiving a perfect score on the national from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational branch of the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization. It is the sixth consecutive year Christiana Care's hospitals have received the honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15)
|May 1
|Thekid4208
|3
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr 13
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC