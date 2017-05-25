Here is the latest Delaware news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

Here is the latest Delaware news from...

Delaware's environmental secretary has approved Rehoboth Beach's plan to discharge the city's treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean. Officials said Thursday that the ocean outfall will eliminate discharges into Delaware's Inland Bays.

