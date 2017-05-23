Grant to fund research of microplastics in Delaware Bay

Through funding from Delaware Sea Grant , University of Delaware master's student Julie Steinberg has been working with DESG-funded scientist Jonathan Cohen, assistant professor in the School of Marine Science and Policy, to understand the distribution and concentration of microplastics in the Delaware Bay. The researchers collected water samples from August to December 2016 at five pre-selected stations along the Delaware Bay off Cherry Island Landfill in Wilmington, Delaware; Bombay Hook, Bowers and Broadkill beaches in central and southern Delaware; and in Cape May, New Jersey.

