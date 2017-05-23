Grant to fund research of microplasti...

Grant to fund research of microplastics in Delaware Bay

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

Through funding from Delaware Sea Grant , University of Delaware master's student Julie Steinberg has been working with DESG-funded scientist Jonathan Cohen, assistant professor in the School of Marine Science and Policy, to understand the distribution and concentration of microplastics in the Delaware Bay. The researchers collected water samples from August to December 2016 at five pre-selected stations along the Delaware Bay off Cherry Island Landfill in Wilmington, Delaware; Bombay Hook, Bowers and Broadkill beaches in central and southern Delaware; and in Cape May, New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May 1 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr '17 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC