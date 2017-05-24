Fidelity & Guaranty Life Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Fidelity & Guaranty Life regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by CF Corporation in a transaction valued at approximately $1.835 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Fidelity will receive $31.10 in cash for each share of Fidelity common stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.