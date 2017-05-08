Delaware man charged with sexually as...

Delaware man charged with sexually assaulting young girl

Delaware man, 23, is arrested and charged with sexually assaulting and attempting to murder of a four-year-old girl who he lured into his car as she played with friends near her home Santucci was arrested in Florida and extradited to Delaware, where he is being held in jail after failing to produce a cash bond of more than $1million A 23-year-old Delaware man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl. New Castle County police announced at a news conference Monday that Daniel M. Santucci Jr. of Wilmington, Delaware was arrested on May 5. He was charged with first degree attempted murder and kidnapping, in addition to unlawful sexual contact with a child under age 13 and possession of child pornography.

