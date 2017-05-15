'Can we deliver to a stuck train?': Deliveryman brings pizza to a stranded Amtrak train
Dom's N.Y. Style Pizzeria in Wilmington, Del., delivered two pizzas to passengers stuck on an Amtrak train. So someone on the train dialed up a nearby pizza joint, Dom's NY Style Pizzeria, and asked whether they would deliver some pies to the train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15)
|May 1
|Thekid4208
|3
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr '17
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC