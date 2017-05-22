BRIEF-Ashland LLC unit of Ashland Global Holdings entered into credit agreement with lenders

Temer was caught on tape encouraging a prominent executive to pay a monthly fee to keep jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, sources said on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo. Temer denied reports th WILMINGTON, Del., May 18 Texas regulators on Thursday said they remained opposed to NextEra Energy Inc's proposed $18 billion acquisition of Oncor, the largest network of power lines in Texas, a deal regulators have said was not in the public interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.