BRIEF-Ashland LLC unit of Ashland Glo...

BRIEF-Ashland LLC unit of Ashland Global Holdings entered into credit agreement with lenders

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Reuters

Temer was caught on tape encouraging a prominent executive to pay a monthly fee to keep jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, sources said on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo. Temer denied reports th WILMINGTON, Del., May 18 Texas regulators on Thursday said they remained opposed to NextEra Energy Inc's proposed $18 billion acquisition of Oncor, the largest network of power lines in Texas, a deal regulators have said was not in the public interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May 1 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr 30 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr '17 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC