BRIEF-Alpha Grissin postpones the hearing of the bankruptcy petition filed to Nov. 7, 2018
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.
Read more at Reuters.
