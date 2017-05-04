Beach towns say they feel targeted by...

Beach towns say they feel targeted by proposed rental tax

Anyone who owns a vacation rental property in Delaware might be facing a new occupancy tax. The Delaware State Legislature is considering a new 8 percent tax on short-term vacation rental units.

