Arrest made in abduction, sexual assault of 4-year-old girl

A 23-year-old Delaware man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl. New Castle County police announced at a news conference Monday that Daniel Santucci Jr. of Wilmington was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact with a child under age 13. He's being held in lieu of more than $1 million cash bail pending a hearing Friday.

