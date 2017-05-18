Army Lt. Proposes to Wilmington U Grad During Commencement
Camers rolled as U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant Artist Jones proposed to his girlfriend Loveleigh Dey Goode as she received her diploma during the Wilmington University commencement. Goode told NBC10 Jones planned everything with Wilmington University.
