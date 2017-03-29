Winterthur exhibit offers insight into detecting art fraud

In this March 29, 2017 photo, a forged painting purported to be the work of artist Mark Rothko is displayed during a press preview of "Treasures on Trial: The Art and Science of Detecting Fakes" at the Winterthur Museum in Wilmington, Del. The new exhibition offers would-be sleuths a firsthand look at how experts detect high-priced fakes and forgeries, which can rock the rarified world of fine arts.

