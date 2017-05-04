UPS air maintenance workers threaten strike ahead of shareholders meeting

The union is taking its grievances directly to UPS shareholders, running as an advertisement an open letter to David Abney, the company's chief executive, ahead of a Thursday shareholders meeting. The letter, which has been delivered to board members, was signed by nearly 78 percent of members of Local 2727 of the Teamsters union, asking the company to maintain air mechanics' current health plan and not demand other concessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.