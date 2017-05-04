UPS air maintenance workers threaten strike ahead of shareholders meeting
The union is taking its grievances directly to UPS shareholders, running as an advertisement an open letter to David Abney, the company's chief executive, ahead of a Thursday shareholders meeting. The letter, which has been delivered to board members, was signed by nearly 78 percent of members of Local 2727 of the Teamsters union, asking the company to maintain air mechanics' current health plan and not demand other concessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15)
|May 1
|Thekid4208
|3
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr 13
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC