Ucp, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of UCP, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Century Communities, Inc. . Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of UCP will receive $5.32 in cash and 0.2309 of a newly issued share of Century common stock for each share of UCP common stock.

