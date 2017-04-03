U.S. Office Vacancy 13 Percent In Q1 2017

Vacant space in the U.S. office market rose modestly during the first quarter of 2017 to 13.0 percent. The 10 basis points increase was attributable to increased office supply, according to the latest analysis from CBRE Group, Inc. The vacancy rate in suburban markets increased by 10 bps, to 14.2 percent, while downtown vacancy also increased by 10 bps, to 10.7 percent.

