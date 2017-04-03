U.S. Office Vacancy 13 Percent In Q1 2017
Vacant space in the U.S. office market rose modestly during the first quarter of 2017 to 13.0 percent. The 10 basis points increase was attributable to increased office supply, according to the latest analysis from CBRE Group, Inc. The vacancy rate in suburban markets increased by 10 bps, to 14.2 percent, while downtown vacancy also increased by 10 bps, to 10.7 percent.
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan '17
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan '17
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan '17
|so you know
|1
