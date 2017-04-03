U.S. Office Vacancy 13 Percent In Q1 ...

U.S. Office Vacancy 13 Percent In Q1 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Building Operating Management

Vacant space in the U.S. office market rose modestly during the first quarter of 2017 to 13.0 percent. The 10 basis points increase was attributable to increased office supply, according to the latest analysis from CBRE Group, Inc. The vacancy rate in suburban markets increased by 10 bps, to 14.2 percent, while downtown vacancy also increased by 10 bps, to 10.7 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Jan '17 Jerry 53
church of satan Jan '17 Irishblonde 2
News Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ... Jan '17 USA Today 8
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan '17 so you know 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,182,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC