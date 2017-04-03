Trial set to begin in fatal school bathroom fight
Three girls charged in a fatal school bathroom fight in Wilmington are going on trial nearly a year after a 16-year-old girl's death. A judge ruled last year that a 16-year-old girl facing the most serious charge, criminally negligent homicide, would not be tried as an adult, leaving all three defendants to be tried as juveniles.
