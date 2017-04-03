Trial begins in fatal Delaware school bathroom fight
The trial of three girls charged in a fatal school bathroom fight in Delaware began Monday with a prosecutor playing a cellphone video of the altercation. The video shows Amy Joyner-Francis, 16, struggling to fight back and escape as she is repeatedly hit and kicked in the head while her assailant holds on to her hair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan '17
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan '17
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan '17
|so you know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC