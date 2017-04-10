This tiny building in Wilmington, Del...

This tiny building in Wilmington, Delaware is home to 300,000 businesses

You wouldn't expect there to be anything special about this tiny brick building at 1209 North Orange Street in Wilmington, Delaware if you drove past it. However, the building is actually home - at least on paper - to some of the largest companies in the world.

