There's More to this Stock-Looking 1961 Impala Sleeper than Meets the Eye
There's always a point in time that can be considered a pivotal moment where a particular action gathers enough momentum to forever influence someone's fate. In 1961, when Chevrolet was rolling some of its latest designs out to the public, the fine lines of their newly restyled Impala convertible caught the attention of Nicole Limbocker, who immediately became consumed with its allure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr 13
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan '17
|Irishblonde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC