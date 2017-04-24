The Latest: Procession escorts slain ...

The Latest: Procession escorts slain trooper's body

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: WWSB

A long line of police vehicles has streamed out a Delaware hospital, escorting the body of a slain state trooper to the state medical examiner's office. The trooper was shot Wednesday afternoon after encountering two people in a convenience store parking lot in Bear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My heart is open and ready for love Apr 13 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr 12 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Jan '17 Jerry 53
church of satan (Oct '16) Jan '17 Irishblonde 2
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC