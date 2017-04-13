The Latest: 2nd Teen Convicted of Con...

The Latest: 2nd Teen Convicted of Conspiracy in Fatal Fight

The Latest on the trial of three 17-year-old girls charged in a fatal fight in a school bathroom : A Delaware judge has convicted one 17-year-old girl of conspiracy and acquitted another after a school bathroom fight that left a 16-year-old girl dead. The Family Court judge ruled on the conspiracy charges Thursday after finding a third 17-year-old girl guilty of criminally negligent homicide for her role in the fight.

