Testimony to resume over death of Del. high school student

Testimony to resume over death of Del. high school student

Sunday

Testimony is set to resume in the trial of three girls charged in a school bathroom fight that left a 16-year-old Wilmington girl dead. Attorneys are expected to finish presenting evidence Monday in the trial involving the death of Amy Joyner-Francis after a fight last April at Howard High School of Technology.

Wilmington, DE

