Testimony ends in trial over fatal sc...

Testimony ends in trial over fatal school bathroom fight

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Three girls charged in a school bathroom fight that left a 16-year-old Delaware girl dead told a judge on Monday that they have opted not to testify in their trial, bringing an end to testimony in the case. A Family Court judge presiding over the non-jury trial involving the death of Amy Joyner-Francis is to hear closing arguments Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Jan '17 Jerry 53
church of satan Jan '17 Irishblonde 2
News Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ... Jan '17 USA Today 8
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan '17 so you know 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,194,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC