Teamsters to demand lobbying disclosures, accountability at UPS
WASHINGTON, D.C. - On May 4, UPS will hold its annual shareholder meeting in Wilmington, Delaware where Teamsters will call on the company to transparently report all lobbying activity. A shareholder proposal co-sponsored by the Teamsters will be presented at the meeting to demand lobbying disclosures and accountability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan '17
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan '17
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan '17
|so you know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC