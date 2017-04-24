Seniors often have trouble managing money, medicines
Have you ever wondered when it might be time to step in and help your aging parents manage their finances? Or, their ever-growing list of prescription medications? Researchers from the Netherlands did, and found that the vast majority of seniors over age 85 needed help with finances. And many also said they needed help managing their drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
