Retailmenot, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of RetailMeNot, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Harland Clark Holdings Corp. in a transaction valued at approximately $630 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of RetailMeNot will receive $11.60 in cash for each share of RetailMeNot common stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan '17
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan '17
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan '17
|so you know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC