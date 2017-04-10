Retailmenot, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of RetailMeNot, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Harland Clark Holdings Corp. in a transaction valued at approximately $630 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of RetailMeNot will receive $11.60 in cash for each share of RetailMeNot common stock.

